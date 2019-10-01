Ingalls & Snyder Continues to Hold Position in Brixmor Ppty Group (BRX); Coca Cola Co (KO) Market Value Rose While Seatown Holdings Has Boosted Its Stake

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 251.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 276,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 386,581 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.69M, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 6.07 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (BRX) by 15.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 38,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% . The institutional investor held 287,236 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, up from 249,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.23. About 1.08M shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 14/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Brixmor at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q EPS 20c; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR AFFIRMING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO/SHR FOR 2018; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 51C, EST. 51C; 20/03/2018 – SHOPONE APPOINTS KEITH L. HORN AND BARRY LEFKOWITZ TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q FFO 51c/Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brixmor Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRX)

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $547.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 27,000 shares to 13,300 shares, valued at $14.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 23,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,520 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,091 shares to 33,238 shares, valued at $12.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

