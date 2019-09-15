Ingalls & Snyder Holding in Methanex (MEOH) Upped by $1.24 Million as Stock Declined; California Public Employees Retirement System Has Trimmed Its Holding in Avid Technology (AVID) by $309,303 as Stock Value Rose

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in Methanex Corp (MEOH) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 27,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.97% . The institutional investor held 193,083 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.78M, up from 165,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Methanex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $36.24. About 399,653 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 41.94% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 20/04/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 16%; 14/05/2018 – M&G: METHANEX REVIEW WOULD RESULT IN SELLING ASSETS OR CO; 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HLDR M&G REPEATEDLY FRUSTRATED W/MKT VALUATION OF CO; 13/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Net C$169M; 27/04/2018 – Methanex Reports on Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q EPS C$2.00; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MX.TO : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$42.95 FROM C$42.76; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G URGES POSSIBLE STRATEGIC REVIEW

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Avid Technology Inc (AVID) by 27.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 34,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 89,762 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $819,000, down from 124,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Avid Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.39. About 265,755 shares traded. Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has risen 82.06% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AVID News: 23/05/2018 – Avid Enters Multiyear Agreement with Seneca College to Upgrade Media Creation and Production Teaching Facilities across Eight C; 31/05/2018 – Avid Technology Names Ken Gayron Chief Fincl Officer; 10/05/2018 – Avid Technology Board Elects Peter Westley as Chairman; 10/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC AVID.O – QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.22; 15/03/2018 – Avid Technology 4Q Rev $107.3M; 31/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – APPOINTS KEN GAYRON AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – Quincy Media Deploys Avid’s Story-centric TV News Workflow Across 14 U.S. Markets; 15/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES SCHEDULE FOR REQUIRED REPAYMENTS OF TERM LOAN; 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Groundbreaking Unified Platform for Live Sound Mixing; 27/03/2018 – Avid Technology Presenting at Conference Mar 29

Analysts await Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.11 per share. AVID’s profit will be $4.73 million for 14.52 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Avid Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.00% EPS growth.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $84.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 3,370 shares to 103,976 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 152,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold AVID shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 21.49 million shares or 6.14% less from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 41,104 were reported by Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). The Massachusetts-based New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.22% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Fmr Llc stated it has 72 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 232,061 were accumulated by Eam Invsts Lc. 457,728 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Next Fincl Grp Inc owns 0% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) for 400 shares. Sei Invs invested in 39,772 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Com Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 292,135 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 44,662 shares stake. Spark Investment Management Lc reported 81,600 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 35,700 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Axa holds 0% or 25,500 shares.