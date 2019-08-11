Ingalls & Snyder Holds Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS); Boston Research & Management Boosted Its United Parcel Services (UPS) Stake by $354,645

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Services (UPS) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 3,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 31,896 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 28,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.11 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer; 01/05/2018 – CHRIS CASSIDY TO LEAD UPS GLOBAL HEALTHCARE LOGISTICS STRATEGY; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Etiwanda Sch Dist Pub Fing Auth, CA Debt Rtg To ‘AA’; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 25/04/2018 – UPS – UNDER VRP, ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES WILL BE OFFERED A FINANCIAL BUYOUT TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – UPS SEES TAKING MORE PRICING ACTIONS ON DIFFICULT ITEMS THIS YR; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Fremont-Rideout Hlth Gp, CA Bnd Rtg To ‘A’ Fm ‘BBB-‘; 30/05/2018 – New Sign From Above As UPS Unveils New Look For 747 Jet Ahead Of Expo 2020 Dubai; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES SLIGHT NET/EPS SHIFT ON ASC 606 DEFERRED REV. CHANGE; 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 12,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 112,509 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.60 million, up from 100,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $206.9. About 1.79 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Acquires Personal-Finance App Clarity Money; 15/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 19/03/2018 – Ministry job for Goldman’s […]; 17/04/2018 – Tomorrow on @SquawkCNBC: @WilfredFrost sits down with Goldman Sachs chairman & CEO Lloyd Blankfein for an exclusive interview; 29/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co; 03/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +3.4% On Year; 09/03/2018 – Dealbook: Will Goldman’s Blankfein Depart by the End of the Year?: DealBook Briefing; 24/05/2018 – AB Foods Target Cut to 3000p From 3100p by Goldman Sachs; 16/04/2018 – Techmeme: Goldman Sachs buys personal-finance app Clarity Money, sources say for a “high eight-figure sum”, to acquire a mobile; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: Goldman Sachs made $200M in profit on one day this Feb. as calm in stock markets was shattered with a historic surge in volatility, sources tell CNBC’s @Hugh_Son. That’s on par with what the firm’s derivatives unit typically makes in one year

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07M and $240.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) by 1,900 shares to 20,913 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Cesarone Nando bought $16,731.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 10,808 shares to 3,587 shares, valued at $408,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 48,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 791,714 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

