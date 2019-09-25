Ingalls & Snyder Holds Holding in Range Res (RRC); As Wells Fargo & Co. New (WFC) Market Value Rose, Holder Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $328,060

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 69,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95 million, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.38. About 2.47 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 12/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 10 Conference; 27/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: Chairman Craddick Furthers Efficiency, Modernization of RRC – Releases Texas Oilfield Relief Initiative Phase Two; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 10/05/2018 – Major Range Resources Investor Lashes Out Over Executive Pay; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Range Resources ‘BB+’Rating; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Conducts Customer Service Survey; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CEO JEFF VENTURA COMMENTS ON CALL; 06/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Comments on Rule Amendments for Pipeline Fees; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY UP TO $4B

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. New (WFC) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 6,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 115,485 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47 million, down from 122,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $49.08. About 4.96M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Preliminary Results Subject to Change Because of Talks With CFPB, OCC Over Compliance Risk Management Program; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CFPB & OCC TO RESOLVE MATTERS ON PAST PRACTICES ON SOME AUTOMOBILE COLLATERAL PROTECTION INSURANCE POLICIES; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Talks Earnings, Trade, Wells Fargo at Berkshire Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Ryder Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 22/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO NAMES KAVOUR,LLODRA MORTGAGE FINANCE GROUP CO-HEADS; 04/05/2018 – JUST IN: Wells Fargo reaches agreement in principle to resolve securities fraud class action suit, will pay $480M as part of the settlement; 18/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Still Chasing the Clean Slate Its Ads Predict; 20/04/2018 – DJ Wells Fargo & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WFC); 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett Defends Wells Fargo Stake — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% stake. Dupont Mngmt reported 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Salient Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 79,740 shares. Zeke Capital Ltd holds 42,218 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated Inc reported 24.97M shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 39,087 shares in its portfolio. 1.57 million were accumulated by Stephens Gp Ltd Liability Corp. Renaissance Tech owns 3.36M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 2.68M shares. State Street accumulated 0.01% or 12.72M shares. M&T Comml Bank reported 10,001 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 293,624 shares. 477,821 were reported by First Manhattan Co. Key Holding (Cayman) Limited invested in 7.93M shares or 4.66% of the stock.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $434,106 activity. $56,484 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares were bought by Scucchi Mark. On Thursday, May 2 GRAY STEVEN D bought $175,390 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 20,000 shares.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Range Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Range Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Range Resources Stock Is Rallying Today – The Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Range Resources Corp. (RRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CARBO Ceramics and Sundance Energy Australia among Energy/Materials gainers; Range Resources and MRC Global among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C) by 156,363 shares to 36,800 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC) by 2,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,485 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “BofA’s Cathy Bessant on big data, security and developing the right skill sets in tech – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UBS cools on Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Wells Fargo market execs talk growth in Triangle, rate cuts and recession – Triangle Business Journal” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Crypto News: Wells Fargo’s New Digital Cash; Franklin Templeton to Bring Funds to Stellar’s Network – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Iron City to redevelop former Wells Fargo branch for new event space – Birmingham Business Journal” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63M and $668.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voting Cl C by 607 shares to 6,177 shares, valued at $6.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.31 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.73% or 6.13 million shares. Pacifica Invs Ltd accumulated 0.25% or 11,435 shares. Calamos Wealth Ltd has 12,881 shares. 104,262 were reported by Horizon Invs Lc. Parsons Incorporated Ri reported 0.08% stake. Field And Main Natl Bank owns 12,255 shares. Girard Prtn Ltd has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Gp One Trading Lp holds 0.05% or 105,889 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Bank has 0.14% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Smith Howard Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,476 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.04% stake. Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma owns 0.2% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 33,920 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Com reported 102,187 shares. Moreover, Cadinha And has 0.29% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 33,872 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt invested 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).