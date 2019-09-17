Ingalls & Snyder Has Decreased Its Holding in Citigroup (Call) (C) by $10.95 Million as Share Value Rose; As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stock Price Rose, Credit Agricole S A Upped by $431,340 Its Holding

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (C) by 80.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 156,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 36,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58M, down from 193,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $69.39. About 4.16M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/05/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES CITIGROUP’S CLEMENTS TO LEAD U.S. CLO BUSINESS; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital, Tier 1 Cap Ratio Substantially Unaffected by Redemption; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- ABN AMRO BANK N.V., BOFA MERRILL LYNCH AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 20/04/2018 – PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM YORKTOWN PARTNERS IS SELLING ITS EGYPT-FOCUSED OIL AND GAS COMPANY MERLON INTERNATIONAL -BANKING; 10/04/2018 – CITI, GIB CAPITAL, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY HIRED AS COORDINATORS FOR SAUDI DOLLAR BOND -LEAD BANK; 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS WILL STAND BY SEARS, HELP IT MANAGE TRANSFORMATION; 22/03/2018 – Citi seeks to restrict gun sales by its retail clients; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS EQUITY PARTNERS LP WGP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 16/03/2018 – DEMOCRATS WANT CFPB TO PROBE CITIGROUP ON CARD ACT; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 8,295 shares as the company's stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 254,656 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.47 million, up from 246,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $55.72. About 1.55 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 6,243 shares to 6,243 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 11,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,272 shares, and cut its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,342 shares to 3,432 shares, valued at $6.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 166,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.76 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

