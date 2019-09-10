Ingalls & Snyder Lowered Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake by $1.08 Million as Market Value Declined; As Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Share Value Declined, Lionstone Capital Management Boosted Its Holding by $2.33 Million

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.89. About 457,600 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 25/04/2018 – Six Flags Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge (Correct); 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C; 29/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces 11th Park Coming to China; 25/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: 5 things to know about Six Flags’ new Hangover thrill ride; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Six Flags’ Ratings Are Unchanged Following $39 Million Add On Term Loan B

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 19,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 55,560 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 74,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $78.44. About 2.32M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/05/2018 – Qualcomm Rises on New $10 Billion Buyback Plan — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Pledges $1.5 Billion Fund to Salvage Qualcomm Deal; 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 12/03/2018 – US government says Broadcom violated order in Qualcomm merger bid; 17/04/2018 – QUALCOMM ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 15/03/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP ASKED COMMERCE SECRETARY TO LOOK INTO ZTE SITUATION CONSISTENT WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 15/03/2018 – Tobii AB: Tobii and Qualcomm Collaborate to Bring Eye Tracking to Mobile VR/AR Headsets; 27/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers tightening grip on China ties to Corporate America; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS TELLS BROADCOM IT’S IN VIOLATION OF INTERIM ORDER – CNBC

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 2,940 shares to 29,205 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 307,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 322,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.65 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.