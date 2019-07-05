Ingalls & Snyder Has Upped Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Holding by $91.87 Million; As June 19 Calls On Cag Us (Call) (CAG) Share Value Rose, Neuberger Berman Group Has Trimmed by $1.03 Billion Its Position

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) by 41760.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 8.35M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8.37M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.29M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Corcept Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 105,638 shares traded. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 36.25% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS FILES SUIT VS TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists 27th Annual Congress; 09/05/2018 – Corcept Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 21 Days; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 21; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 08/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics 1Q EPS 14c; 15/03/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals for Infringement of Korlym Patents; 21/05/2018 – Corcept at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $290.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in June 19 Calls On Cag Us (Call) (CAG) by 99.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 5.70 million shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,800 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324,000, down from 5.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in June 19 Calls On Cag Us (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $27.74. About 1.65 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS, J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR SALE OF; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS & J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR WESSON OIL; 22/03/2018 – Conagra mitigates inflation hit with fewer discounts, cost control; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS BOOSTS FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Reports Net Sales And EPS Growth In Third Quarter; 05/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 09/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Awards Employee-Led Sustainability And Innovation Projects; 20/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Inc expected to post earnings of 56 cents a share – summary; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker’s Proposed $285M Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Brand Likely ‘Substantially to Lessen Competition’; 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA AND JANA MUTUALLY AGREE TO END COOPERATION PACT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.08% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Advsr Asset Management invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Moreover, Cibc Mkts has 0% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 8,641 shares. Nomura Asset Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Bluecrest Mgmt Limited reported 28,203 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 0.03% or 226,121 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Lc holds 2,459 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement Inc accumulated 20,326 shares. Boys Arnold And Com, a North Carolina-based fund reported 13,325 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 12,437 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Vident Advisory Ltd Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 23,658 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 3.66M shares. Naples Global Ltd Liability Corp reported 24,713 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Security National owns 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in B by 194,941 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $19.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lydall Inc (NYSE:LDL) by 44,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 503,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Infinera Corp (NASDAQ:INFN).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. On Tuesday, April 16 the insider GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865. 1,600 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares with value of $48,096 were bought by Arora Anil.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 33,588 shares to 24,146 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 1,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,619 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

