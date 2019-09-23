Ingalls & Snyder Has Lowered Its Stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by $3.71 Million as Shares Rose; As Green Dot (GDOT) Share Price Declined, Holder G2 Investment Partners Management Lowered Stake by $663,024

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 13,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67 million, down from 88,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $27.34. About 244,663 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 47.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 52,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 57,997 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.16 million, down from 110,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $71.68. About 1.87M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,342 shares to 3,432 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 142,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hikari Tsushin Inc reported 29,743 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Com has 0.31% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 4.89 million shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.26% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 107,831 shares. Portland Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 5,904 shares or 0.14% of the stock. The Washington-based Badgley Phelps And Bell has invested 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 966,833 shares. Trustco Comml Bank N Y has 18,226 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.11% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Orrstown Financial owns 1,730 shares. West Coast Financial Lc reported 7,405 shares. Co National Bank holds 0.13% or 167,512 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company holds 17,921 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Shine Advisory Serv has invested 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Llc reported 274 shares. Calamos Ltd Liability Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19M for 25.24 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 123.68% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Green Dot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.54% negative EPS growth.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $317.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 19,477 shares to 267,386 shares, valued at $13.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 50,528 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB).

