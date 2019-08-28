Ingalls & Snyder Continues to Hold Holding in United Technologies (UTX); As Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Stock Declined, Uss Investment Management LTD Has Raised by $4.14 Million Its Stake

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 4,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 113,027 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.57 million, up from 108,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $126.89. About 1.71M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years; 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 514,082 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.43 million, up from 469,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $89.22. About 159,235 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 29.5 MLN RUPEES VS 42.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 450,000 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $24.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 705,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 661,349 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ducommun Inc Del (NYSE:DCO) by 8,418 shares to 247,850 shares, valued at $10.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.