Ingalls & Snyder Has Upped Holding in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) by $21.30 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Dover (DOV) Share Price Declined, Tocqueville Asset Management LP Trimmed Holding by $1.55 Million

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Dover Corporation (DOV) by 51.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 16,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 15,521 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 32,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Dover Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $90.72. About 595,018 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 26/03/2018 – Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP DOV.N FY2018 REV VIEW $8.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp expected to post earnings of $1.13 a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Delaware AG: Two Men Convicted Of Dover Murder After Week-Long Trial; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dover Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOV); 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Dover Corp. to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Autopsy Results Regarding Deaths in Dover; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds; 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE; 18/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Recreational Fishing Funding to meet April 24 in Dover

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 3238.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 417,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 430,617 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.24M, up from 12,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $58.04. About 3.69M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE ON A.B. WON GUAM INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY’S BAA2 SENIOR LIEN REVENUE BONDS RATING; 19/05/2018 – DELTA SEEKS DELAY FROM TO OCT 28 FROM JULY 20 FOR HAVANA FLIGHT; 12/04/2018 – DELTA: AMEX CO-BRANDED CARD TO CONTRIBUTE $3.3 BILLION IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – DAL SEES AIRLINE SUPPLY DECISIONS IN FALL IF FUEL STAYS HIGH; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – DELTA AIR HIRES FORMER UNITED INVESTOR CHIEF STEWART FOR IR; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: HIGHER FUEL PRICES BARRIER FOR CARRIERS ADDING CAPACITY; 12/04/2018 – Delta Keeps Sales Momentum; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Prpsd Sr Unsecd Notes ‘BB+’; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Several Hundred Thousand Customers Affected by Breach

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.52 million for 14.82 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 83,170 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $55.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG) by 3.54 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 9,387 shares to 346,566 shares, valued at $15.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cas Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CASM) by 173,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,336 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).