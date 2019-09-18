Ingalls & Snyder Decreased Position in Williams Cos Del (WMB) as Shares Declined; As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Farmstead Capital Management Has Cut by $10.20 Million Its Holding

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 43.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 197,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.50M, down from 347,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $66.25. About 2.96M shares traded or 62.97% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 42,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.27M, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.84. About 4.06 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackstone Gp owns 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 35,604 shares. Quantitative Management Lc accumulated 0.15% or 57,828 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 0.36% or 4,000 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn accumulated 104 shares. Alps Advisors accumulated 0.06% or 110,705 shares. Thompson Inv Mgmt reported 3,220 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 46,333 shares. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas has 0.16% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Putnam Invs Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 407,169 shares. Captrust Finance Advsrs reported 2,385 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 3,463 shares in its portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Private Advisor Group Inc Inc Limited Company holds 49,529 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 369,739 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Kingfisher Cap accumulated 1.35% or 31,864 shares.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.36M for 82.81 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning accumulated 84,665 shares. Bourgeon Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.94% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 57,680 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 0.08% or 29,402 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Incorporated reported 44,108 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 25,585 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt accumulated 191,699 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cutter Brokerage has 0.85% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 1.97 million shares. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc owns 9,600 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Williams Jones Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 31,812 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Com reported 199,799 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Susquehanna Llp reported 11,035 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg stated it has 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). L And S Advsrs reported 43,352 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. The insider ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653. Wilson Terrance Lane bought 4,000 shares worth $94,400. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396.