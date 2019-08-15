Ingalls & Snyder Decreased Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position as Share Price Rose; As Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Shares Rose, Tieton Capital Management Has Boosted Holding

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 2,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 284,695 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.62 million, down from 287,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $115.79. About 9.18 million shares traded or 20.69% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 14,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 133,031 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, up from 118,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apogee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $948.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 151,950 shares traded. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 17.53% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 26/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – BOARD ELECTED NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR HERBERT K. PARKER; 20/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Sees Potential in Apogee Enterprises — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q 353.5M; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC APOG.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.30 TO $3.50; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Flagship Master Fund: Market Participants Don’t Appreciate that Apogee Enterprises’ Businesses Are Significantly Better Positioned; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees Top Line Growing About 10 % in FY19; 14/03/2018 Treas Johnson Gifts 127 Of Apogee Enterprises Inc; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES 4Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 79C; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC APOG.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.43 TO $3.63; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital takes 6 pct stake in specialty glass maker Apogee

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold APOG shares while 59 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 24.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.02% or 1.58 million shares in its portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 40,909 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Credit Agricole S A owns 62,000 shares. Engaged Capital reported 1.69 million shares. Deutsche Bank Ag invested in 0% or 40,377 shares. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Morgan Stanley reported 14,641 shares. Zebra Management Ltd Liability holds 0.25% or 12,568 shares. 6,043 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. 9,327 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys. Pinebridge LP reported 38,015 shares.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 16,191 shares to 193,163 shares, valued at $12.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Community Savings Bank Of Raymore has invested 1.41% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Eagle Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 7,150 shares in its portfolio. Macroview Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 125 shares. Cohen Lawrence B, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 38,863 shares. 79,418 are owned by Banque Pictet Cie. Tiemann Investment Advisors Ltd Liability holds 4,357 shares. First Interstate National Bank invested in 0.53% or 22,886 shares. Syntal Capital Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 0.73% stake. Fcg Limited Liability Corp owns 2,930 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. First Personal Financial Serv has invested 1.81% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.46% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Biondo Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 64,943 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Roosevelt Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fiduciary Financial Svcs Of The Southwest Tx, Texas-based fund reported 26,114 shares. Brinker Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).