Ingalls & Snyder Has Lowered Its Stake in Oracle (ORCL) as Share Value Rose; Adobe (ADBE) Stock Price Rose While Dowling & Yahnke Decreased Its Position by $624,568

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 2,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 38,651 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.30 million, down from 40,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 2.37 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 14,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 415,824 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.33 million, down from 430,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 7.92M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Google plans Supreme Court appeal over Oracle IP decision; 10/05/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Enables Earned Value Management to Improve Project Delivery; 27/03/2018 – Oracle’s Revolutionary New Database Automates Key Functions for Enterprise Customers; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE (SAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 33% TO $1.2 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Bluecore Hires Two Former BlueKai/Oracle Leaders; Sets Its Sights on Retail Data; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT ALSO EXTENDS TO THE WESTERN INTERSTATE COMMISSION FOR HIGHER EDUCATION; 27/03/2018 – U.S. APPEALS COURT REVIVES ORACLE’S ORCL.N BILLION-DOLLAR COPYRIGHT CLAIM AGAINST GOOGLE GOOGL.O; 16/05/2018 – ORACLE – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO BUY DATASCIENCE.COM, WHOSE PLATFORM CENTRALIZES DATA SCIENCE TOOLS, PROJECTS, INFRASTRUCTURE IN FULLY-GOVERNED WORKSPACE; 10/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP: ORACLE CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING INNOVATIONS EMPO

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.08 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,608 shares to 12,045 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 379,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18M shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altavista Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.16% or 8,280 shares. Park National Corporation Oh stated it has 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Prescott Gp Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 535,375 shares. 37,168 are held by Ativo Mngmt Limited Liability. Cibc Asset Inc reported 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ashmore Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 2.59% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 825,036 shares. Logan Cap holds 0.22% or 66,171 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Global Mngmt stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.5% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 78,544 shares. Charter Trust stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Arga Inv Management Lp holds 0.25% or 31,125 shares. Finemark Natl Bank &, Florida-based fund reported 14,666 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsrs invested 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 7,403 shares to 18,029 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 2,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $759.73 million for 44.73 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na owns 38,675 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Proffitt And Goodson Inc accumulated 3,053 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2.41 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 74,488 shares. Whittier Tru holds 3,375 shares. Regions Fincl invested in 0.04% or 14,406 shares. Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.46% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.35% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 143,249 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,940 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile Trust has 0.32% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 5,064 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa owns 1,666 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 230 shares or 0% of the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 110,100 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt owns 14,157 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 211,099 shares.