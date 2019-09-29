Ingalls & Snyder Lowered Its Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Position; 3 Analysts Bullish Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS)

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) stake by 5.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 462,695 shares as Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE)’s stock declined 28.82%. The Ingalls & Snyder Llc holds 7.73 million shares with $12.29M value, down from 8.19 million last quarter. Gran Tierra Energy Inc now has $483.80 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.76% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.28. About 1.77 million shares traded or 5.20% up from the average. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:GTE) has declined 50.30% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GTE News: 18/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5 FROM C$4; 03/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.1 FROM $4.6; 20/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Provides February 2018 Production Update and Announces Details for Its 2017 Fourth Quarter and Year End Resu; 20/04/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Receives Requisite Securityholder Approval and Consents and Expects to Close Previously Announced Debt Finan; 27/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 4Q Rev $71M; 09/04/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Continues to Report Growth in Its First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 22/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Adapts Previously Proposed Debt Financing in Response to Investor Feedback With Focus on Refinancing Its Senior S; 14/05/2018 – Entertain Weekly: Exclusive first look at Betty Buckley as Gran’ma in Preacher; 20/04/2018 – GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD RECEIVES REQUISITE SECURITYHOLDER APPROVAL AND CONSENTS AND EXPECTS TO CLOSE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED DEBT FINANCING ON APRIL 30, 2018; 10/05/2018 – GRUPO SAN JOSE GSJ.MC – SAN JOSE CONSTRUCTORA WINS CONTRACT TO BUILD MOGAN MALL IN GRAN CANARIA

Among 4 analysts covering Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Skyworks Solutions has $11000 highest and $7500 lowest target. $86.60’s average target is 11.79% above currents $77.47 stock price. Skyworks Solutions had 11 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $8200 target in Thursday, August 8 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, August 8. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of SWKS in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Buy” rating. See Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) latest ratings:

20/09/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy New Target: $94.0000 Initiates Coverage On

08/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $105.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $80.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $83.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $75.0000 80.0000

05/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: B. Riley New Target: $110.0000 95.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Canaccord Genuity New Target: $99.0000 90.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $81.0000 90.0000

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) stake by 69,200 shares to 1.14 million valued at $7.95M in 2019Q2. It also upped Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) stake by 25,646 shares and now owns 25,946 shares. Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) was raised too.

Analysts await Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 72.22% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.18 per share. GTE’s profit will be $18.90 million for 6.40 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Gran Tierra Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 3.60% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $77.47. About 2.80M shares traded or 54.93% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.30 billion. The Company’s product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. It has a 14.74 P/E ratio. The firm provides its products for automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable applications.

