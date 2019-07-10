Ing Groep Nv Upped Raymond James Financial (RJF) Holding by $312,720; Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Decreased Its Kilroy Realty (KRC) Holding by $425,550

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 26.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 3,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,906 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 14,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 698,567 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.16% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.59% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 5,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,160 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, down from 21,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Kilroy Realty Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $77.36. About 313,674 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 3.94% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 14/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty, L.P. Agrees to Sell $250 M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kilroy Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRC); 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS EXITED KRC IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP KRC.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.455/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Adds Marriott International, Exits Kilroy: 13F; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY, L.P. TO SELL $250M OF SR UNSECURED NOTES DUE; 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 45.5C/SHR FROM 42.5C, EST. 45C; 25/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – UPDATED GUIDANCE RANGE OF NAREIT-DEFINED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FY 2018 TO $3.49 TO $3.64 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q Rev $182.8M; 25/04/2018 – KILROY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.49 TO $3.64, EST. $3.56

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 211,798 shares to 9,919 shares, valued at $831,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 102,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,480 shares, and cut its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.04% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Blackrock has invested 0.03% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Commerce Commercial Bank holds 0% or 4,389 shares. Sun Life Finance has 0% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 1.36M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Inc invested in 1.87 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. 16,809 were accumulated by Cibc World Mkts Corporation. Yorktown Mngmt And Research Company Inc invested in 0.09% or 3,500 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Com invested in 0.1% or 182,636 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 3,000 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 59,106 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) or 2,511 shares. British Columbia Inv reported 36,000 shares. The Michigan-based Blue Chip Prns has invested 0.04% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Macquarie Gru Ltd holds 0.04% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) or 283,612 shares.

More notable recent Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Allstate (ALL), JD.com (JD), Micron (MU) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” published on June 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Veteran Raymond James CFO to retire after 32 years in post – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 17,492 shares to 34,881 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 15,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.69 million activity. 20,000 Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) shares with value of $1.45M were sold by ROSE TYLER H.

More notable recent Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mid-Year REIT Market Update – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Kilroy Realty Signs 2.6 Million Square Feet of Leases across Its West Coast Markets Year to Date – Business Wire” published on October 24, 2018, Zacks.com published: “Kilroy Realty (KRC) Q1 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates – Zacks.com” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Why Kilroy Realty (KRC) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio – Zacks.com” with publication date: June 13, 2019.