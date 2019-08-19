Ing Groep Nv Trimmed Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake as Stock Price Declined; Cullen Capital Management Holds Position in Archer (ADM)

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 31,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 5,302 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $991,000, down from 36,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $174.99. About 262,282 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 26.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 25,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 122,978 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30 million, up from 96,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.08. About 599,267 shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 23/03/2018 – ADM ADM.N SAYS TO SUSPEND PRODUCTION AT GERMAN BIODIESEL PLANT IN MAINZ ON INCREASING EU IMPORTS; 19/03/2018 – ADM restructuring looms as profit woes bite; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS TRADE ISSUES SEEM TO `EVOLVE ALMOST ON A DAILY BASIS’; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help restore the Amazon?; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: New Segments Will Enable Co to Highlight Pdt, Service Offerings; 22/03/2018 – BBRAZIL CENTRAL BANK SUBMITS APPT OF NEW ADM DIRECTOR TO TEMER; 28/03/2018 – Trump Names Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, His Physician, as New VA Secretary; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – CHRIS CUDDY WILL EXPAND HIS ROLE AS HEAD OF CORN PROCESSING TO LEAD CARBOHYDRATE SOLUTIONS BUSINESS UNIT; 17/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 17); 05/03/2018 – Bunge’s Talks to Sell Itself to ADM Are Progressing at a Slow Pace

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01 million for 15.85 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 7,980 shares to 40,354 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honda Motor Co. Ltd. by 56,900 shares to 91,000 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 14,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 809,785 shares, and cut its stake in Globaltrans Investment Plc.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.58 million activity. $1.00M worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) was bought by LUCIANO JUAN R on Monday, April 29.

