Ing Groep Nv Trimmed Cardinal Health (CAH) Position by $588,576 as Stock Price Declined; Holder Brave Asset Management Has Lifted Citigroup (C) Stake

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 31.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 12,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,744 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 39,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 1.47M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Highlights Commitment To Gender Equity As Part Of Women’s History Month Celebrations; 07/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 08/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cardinal Health Rtgs Unaffected By New Guidance; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Cordis Initiatives Will Take Some Time; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 10 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 01/05/2018 – Cardinal Health urEssential Award Recognizes Laboratory Professor’s Distinguished Career; 03/05/2018 – Drug distributor Cardinal Health’s quarterly profit falls 33 pct; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health missed profit expectations on supply chain issues and higher costs related to its Cordis medical device unit

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 151.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 7,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,554 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $781,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/03/2018 – Cash Cow: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 21/05/2018 – EMEA Loans Drop 33% in 2018, Citi Leads; 30/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 14% in 2018, Citi Leads; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 17/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500 mln loan; 20/03/2018 – Libor-OIS Blowout Has Citigroup Eyeing More Negative Effects; 27/03/2018 – CITI’S CATHERINE MANN COMMENT ON BLOOMBERG TV; 04/04/2018 – ALTURA MINING APPOINTS CITI AS CORPORATE ADVISER; 07/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Global Consumer Banking Rev $8.43B

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. 5,420 shares were sold by Hu W. Bradford, worth $348,343 on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Mostly On-Target Citigroup Slowly Grinding Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why KBW Sees BofA, Citi and Goldman Sachs Winning From Fed Rate Cuts – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Big Option Trade In JPMorgan Ahead Of Tuesday’s Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $179.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,148 shares to 4,281 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 7,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About Cardinal Health, Inc.’s (NYSE:CAH) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cardinal Health Appoints Stephen Mason To Lead Medical Segment – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Holding Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cardinal Health Maintains Capabilities – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.