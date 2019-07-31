Ing Groep Nv Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) Boosted by $2.57 Million as Share Price Declined; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Capital Wealth Planning Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.44 Million as Stock Rose

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 34.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 18,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,355 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, down from 52,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $74.65. About 6.93M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 01/05/2018 – SABIC, EXXONMOBIL CREATE JV FOR PLANNED ETHANE CRACKER IN TEXAS; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 07/03/2018 – SPOKESMAN OF TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS RECEIVED INFO THAT AN EXXON SHIP IS HEADING TO MEDITERRANEAN FOR HYDROCARBON EXPLORATION, WILL CONTINUE TO PRESERVE RIGHTS; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s 2013 Liberia Deal Tainted by Corruption: Global Witness; 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil announces 84 pct increase in P’nyang re; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 18/04/2018 – Commodities trader Gunvor joins transparency group EITI; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS FIRST BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY EXXON AND QPI IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 13/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Managed Services Contract with Mechdyne Corporation

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 11.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 39,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 378,458 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.60M, up from 338,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $65.87. About 7.67 million shares traded or 23.24% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – THERE WERE NO CASES OF OPPORTUNISTIC INFECTION, TUBERCULOSIS, THROMBOEMBOLISM, OR MALIGNANCY IN TRIAL; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Rev $5.09B

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 34,294 shares to 4,416 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,337 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas White Int Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 5,325 shares. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division invested 0.18% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 213,488 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland holds 185,368 shares. Sequoia Advisors accumulated 0.19% or 36,144 shares. Orbimed Advsrs Limited Co owns 443,800 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. 194,227 were reported by Bogle Inv Mgmt Lp De. Rnc Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 8,052 shares. Moreover, Trillium Asset Management Ltd has 0.57% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 173,933 shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.11% or 22,971 shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated, Kansas-based fund reported 28,698 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) has 0.03% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bourgeon Cap Lc invested 0.13% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Company holds 12,765 shares. The Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.1% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 17.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.22 billion for 24.56 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 30,135 shares to 37,635 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).