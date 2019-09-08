Ing Groep Nv Raised Position in V F (VFC) as Valuation Declined; Btim Trimmed Its Stake in Visa (V) as Shares Rose

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 76.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 27,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 62,546 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44 million, up from 35,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $87.61. About 1.63M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – VF Corp to Sell Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands; 09/04/2018 – VF Corp. Paid $204 Million for Icebreaker Brand; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 30/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES SALE OF NAUTICA BRAND TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP,; 23/03/2018 – VF Corporation Receives National Award from the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress; 19/03/2018 – REFILE-Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 11,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 737,556 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.20 million, down from 749,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $407.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 6.54 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Limited Company reported 0.22% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Estabrook Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 1,950 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp invested 0.11% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Amg Savings Bank reported 1.46 million shares. Colony Gp Limited Company reported 0.24% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.01% or 250 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.13% stake. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset has invested 0.09% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). First Allied Advisory Service accumulated 49,460 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd holds 0.06% or 627,818 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile has 0.04% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 2,150 shares. Tradition Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 6,382 shares in its portfolio. M&T Comml Bank has invested 0.03% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Mason Street Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.02% or 27,041 shares.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 4,000 shares to 45,532 shares, valued at $11.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 76,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,005 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $157,860 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 32.47 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 15,953 shares to 232,356 shares, valued at $12.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 39,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).