Ing Groep Nv Raised Its Fortinet (FTNT) Stake; Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Position in Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Declined

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 93,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.44M, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.54B market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 2.79 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP SEES 1Q REV. +9% TO +11%; 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 20/04/2018 – AccorHotels to pursue acquisitions, no special dividend

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 28.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 4,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 21,602 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 16,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $80.66. About 1.07M shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 1.6% Position in Fortinet; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Threat Landscape Report Reveals an Evolution of Malware to Exploit Cryptocurrencies; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.07M for 44.12 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp by 10,822 shares to 4,660 shares, valued at $254,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 60,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,552 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

