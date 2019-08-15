Ing Groep Nv Raised Its Apache (APA) Stake by $461,516; Bridges Investment Management Upped Holding in Continental Resources (CLR) by $2.38 Million

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 156.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 13,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 22,263 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $772,000, up from 8,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $20.08. About 5.79M shares traded or 17.33% up from the average. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 21/05/2018 – lnstaclustr Announces Apache Kafka Managed Service; 19/03/2018 – APACHE – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES WITH RIGHTS TO INCREASE COMMITMENTS UP TO US$5.0 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Adjusted EBITDAX Was $1.1 Billio; 04/05/2018 – Apache Presenting at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Significant New Discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea; 03/05/2018 – Confluent Automates Deployment and Management of Apache Kafka® on Kubernetes; 23/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Planned Retirement of Executive Vice President, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; New Appointee Nam; 19/03/2018 – APACHE – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS OF US$4.0 BILLION; 17/04/2018 – Apache Corporation – Making Holes; 19/03/2018 – APACHE CORP – ON MARCH 14, 2018, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 31.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 54,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 227,980 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.21M, up from 173,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.22% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $28.94. About 2.77M shares traded or 12.80% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES’ STARK SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG AT CERAWEEK; 06/03/2018 Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construc; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Automobile Association invested in 0% or 13,216 shares. Victory Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Cambrian L P, a California-based fund reported 96,050 shares. The New York-based Bluemountain Cap Management Lc has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Texas Capital Bank & Trust Tx stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). 822,043 were reported by Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Com. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 7.95M shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 4,815 shares. Old West Mgmt Limited reported 55,993 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt Corp owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bokf Na has invested 0.06% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management reported 6,225 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase holds 74,182 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 295,685 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 11,202 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $78.84 million activity. $39,880 worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares were bought by McNabb John T II.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,240 shares to 211,448 shares, valued at $29.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 87,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,335 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold APA shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 144,351 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 6,655 shares. Walleye Trading Lc accumulated 66,946 shares. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 581 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 0% or 225,880 shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 31,776 shares. First Manhattan Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Benjamin F Edwards Co holds 0.03% or 9,931 shares. Moody Retail Bank Tru Division stated it has 653 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 12 shares. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund invested in 0.06% or 7,464 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 0.01% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 845,392 shares. Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Management Com has invested 0.11% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Tower Research Cap Limited Co (Trc) accumulated 11,741 shares. Tortoise Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake.

