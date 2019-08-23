Ing Groep Nv Raised Cms Energy (CMS) Position; FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Ing Groep Nv increased Cms Energy Corp (CMS) stake by 99.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ing Groep Nv acquired 12,553 shares as Cms Energy Corp (CMS)’s stock rose 5.89%. The Ing Groep Nv holds 25,210 shares with $1.40M value, up from 12,657 last quarter. Cms Energy Corp now has $17.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $62.29. About 151,036 shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 13/04/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 77. Interim Reporting; 03/04/2018 – DGAP-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information; 05/03/2018 – CMS ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 08/03/2018 – CMS: IDAHO FAILING TO ENFORCE ACT AS AMENDED BY THE ACA; 04/05/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 80. Interim Reporting; 29/03/2018 – Contentstack Introduces CMS Modular Blocks, A Dynamic New Way to Create Pages Quickly and Easily; 21/03/2018 – Caris Life Sciences Applauds CMS Decision to Reaffirm the Longstanding Coverage for Its Next-Generation Sequencing Assay; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS ZILRETTA RECOMMENDED BY CMS; 23/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Announces Expansion of MirrorEye® CMS Fleet Evaluations

Among 3 analysts covering FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. FibroGen has $75 highest and $65 lowest target. $71.33’s average target is 62.74% above currents $43.83 stock price. FibroGen had 6 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Thursday, February 28. See FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) latest ratings:

29/05/2019 Broker: Inc – Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs 45.0000

10/05/2019 Broker: Inc – Common Stock Rating: William Blair

12/04/2019 Broker: PiperJaffray Rating: Neutral New Target: $65 Initiates Coverage On

07/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $75 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $74 Maintain

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.70 billion. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has a 78.4 P/E ratio. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB.

The stock increased 0.68% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $43.83. About 47,613 shares traded. FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) has declined 23.40% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.40% the S&P500. Some Historical FGEN News: 12/04/2018 – $GLPG moving fast into #IPF Ph3 vs. $FGEN still at a snail’s pace; 01/05/2018 – Imperas and Andes Extend Partnership, Delivering Models and Virtual Platforms for Andes RISC-V Cores with New AndeStar V5m; 23/04/2018 – DJ FibroGen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FGEN); 09/05/2018 – FibroGen 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 31/05/2018 – ASTELLAS & FIBROGEN ANNOUNCE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM DOUBLE-BLIND JAPAN PHASE 3 STUDY FOR ROXADUSTAT IN HEMODIALYSIS CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE PATIENTS WITH ANEMIA; 09/05/2018 – FibroGen 1Q Rev $31.9M; 31/05/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF ROXADUSTAT WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN PREVIOUS STUDIES BOTH IN DIALYSIS AND NON-DIALYSIS PATIENTS; 21/05/2018 – FibroGen Presents Latest Data From PRAISE Phase 2b Study of Pamrevlumab in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis at American Thoracic; 25/04/2018 – $GSK catching up quickly in HIF vs. $FGEN and $AKBA Positive results in house from first of three Ph3 for daprodustat in Japan; 09/05/2018 – FIBROGEN 1Q LOSS/SHR 50C, EST. LOSS/SHR 51C

Ing Groep Nv decreased United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 44,852 shares to 70,529 valued at $9.09M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 429,020 shares and now owns 2.14M shares. Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CMS Energy has $5900 highest and $55 lowest target. $57’s average target is -8.49% below currents $62.29 stock price. CMS Energy had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 16. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”. The stock of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by RBC Capital Markets. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The company was maintained on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”.

