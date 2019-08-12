Ing Groep Nv Position in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Trimmed by $308,967 as Valuation Rose; Intl Paper Co (IP) Stock Value Declined While First National Trust Co Cut Holding

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 53.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 543 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 474 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270,000, down from 1,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $6.65 during the last trading session, reaching $508.85. About 212,894 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 35.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co sold 10,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 18,132 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $839,000, down from 28,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $38.68. About 2.22M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS COMPELLING PROPOSAL ON THE TABLE, DISAPPOINTED NOT BEEN ABLE TO ENGAGE WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 17/04/2018 – Feeding America® And International Paper Join Forces To Help People Facing Hunger And Recovering From Disasters; 16/03/2018 – Brazil merges pulp giants with state development bank’s blessing; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS NO NEW INFO ON SMURFIT-KAPPA BID; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects second bid from International Paper; 26/04/2018 – International paper disappointed Smurfit not engaging on bid; 24/05/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at 2018 Vertical Research Partners Global Materials Conference; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Would Seek a Secondary Listing on the London Stk Exchange

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $271.99M for 53.90 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 5,243 shares to 25,334 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 32,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 9,629 shares. 43,139 are owned by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company holds 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 1,075 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag accumulated 210,764 shares. Cibc National Bank Usa has invested 0.11% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.15% or 138,173 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Albion Fincl Gru Ut stated it has 1,005 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Proshare Ltd holds 87,581 shares. Shelton Capital invested in 8,481 shares. Valley Advisers Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Da Davidson reported 2,747 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc owns 281,937 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.19% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ISRG, CXO, UNH – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) – Nasdaq” published on January 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “After-Hours Movers 07/18 (RRGB) (SKX) (CRWD) Higher; (MVIS) (ISRG) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Becton, Dickinson (BDX) Beats on Q3 Earnings and Revenues – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.50 million activity.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 2,390 shares to 21,823 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 4,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “International Paper gains after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon Software-Defined Interconnect enables Private IP network connectivity in minutes – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Factors Make International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Paper Cuts: KeyBanc Downgrades International Paper, Westrock, Packaging Corp. Of America – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.10 million activity.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, down 14.10% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $526.40M for 7.22 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.52% EPS growth.