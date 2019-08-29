Ing Groep Nv Position in Home Depot (HD) Decreased by $39.92 Million as Shares Rose; Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Upped Its Holding in Celgene (CELG) by $376,000 as Shares Declined

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $97.49. About 2.61 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES SUBMITTING OZANIMOD NDA IN 1Q 2019; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – Heard on the Street: Celgene’s Buybacks Are Coming Up Empty; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Investors’ ‘negative’ views on Celgene may be ‘warranted,’ analyst says; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE 1Q REV. $3.54B, EST. $3.47B; 20/03/2018 – Prothena to Get $100 Million Upfront Payment and $50 Million Equity Investment by Celgene; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – CELGENE HAS EXERCISED ITS RIGHT TO INCREASE NUMBER OF POTENTIAL PRODUCTS IT CAN DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE FROM EIGHT TO TEN; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 97.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 209,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 5,330 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 214,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $221.95. About 2.94M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,964 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 26,266 shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 0.26% or 1.10 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Css Limited Co Il has 0.44% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 77,014 shares. Daiwa Securities Group holds 0.04% or 50,786 shares. Enterprise Fincl Svcs Corporation reported 274 shares. Gw Henssler And Assocs holds 1.54% or 178,260 shares. First Bank Of Omaha holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2,545 shares. Of Vermont holds 61,494 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Adage Prtn Group Incorporated Limited Liability Co has 2.09% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.1% or 54,528 shares. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 133,436 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Foundation Advisors has 0.02% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 3,090 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Motley Fool Asset holds 0.12% or 10,904 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications New York reported 46,635 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp has 17.28 million shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset stated it has 2,184 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Martin Company Tn has 10,263 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management accumulated 16,647 shares. Opus Cap Gp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,869 shares. National Bank Of America De accumulated 15.96M shares or 0.48% of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,824 shares. Sequent Asset Management Limited Liability holds 9,385 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Limited Liability has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Boston Prns accumulated 3,652 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt Inc reported 1,737 shares stake. Westwood owns 1.04 million shares or 2.08% of their US portfolio. Shamrock Asset Limited Liability reported 10,739 shares. Cypress Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 2.29% or 64,507 shares in its portfolio.