Ing Groep Nv Position in Baxter Intl (BAX) Has Decreased as Shares Rose; American Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in General Dynamics (GD)

American Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 208.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Asset Management Inc bought 2,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 3,654 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $664,000, up from 1,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $176.64. About 892,812 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 28/03/2018 – U.S. defense contractor CACI International withdrew its offer to buy peer CSRA on Wednesday, losing a month-long bidding war to General Dynamics; 28/03/2018 – Defense contractor CACI withdraws offer for CSRA; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE COMBINATION CREATES A PREMIER PROVIDER OF HIGH-TECH IT SOLUTIONS TO GOVERNMENT TECHNOLOGY SERVICES MARKET; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Tender Offer to Acquire CSRA for $9.6 Billion in Cash Scheduled to Expire April 2; 23/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – MULTIPLE-AWARD, INDEFINITE QUANTITY CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF ABOUT $200 MLN FOR ONE BASE YEAR WITH FOUR OPTION YEARS; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Battles for IT Firm Amid Trump Defense Bonanza; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP CEO SAYS WELL OVER 50 ORDERS ON THE G500 AND NEAR 50 ON G600 BUSINESS JETS; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS IN FULL FORCE & EFFECT AS ORIGINALLY EXECUTED ON MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – At the top of the list are the female CEOs of Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Raises Quarterly Dividend By 11% — MarketWatch

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 87.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 54,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 8,051 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $659,000, down from 62,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $86.64. About 1.26 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 08/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY 19% INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BAXTER INTL TO Baa1 FROM Baa2, STABLE OUTLOOK; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016677 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 26/03/2018 – Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc. Enters Into Agreement With T A Baxter, LLC; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – NOW EXPECTS A 2020 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 20 TO 21 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $3.60 TO $3.75 PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Baxter SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pump with Master Drug Library (Version 6) (GTIN; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International First-Quarter Profit Rises 43%; Lifts 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.85 TO $2.93 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the Intl Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 30/03/2018 – FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Prismaflex Control Unit. Dialyzer, high permeability with or without sealed dialysate

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $28,549 activity.

American Asset Management Inc, which manages about $230.00M and $145.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,137 shares to 25,848 shares, valued at $866,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $423.78 million for 25.79 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $5.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 525,114 shares to 638,594 shares, valued at $53.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Century Alum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) by 184,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).