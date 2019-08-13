Ing Groep Nv Maintains Holding in Boston Properties (BXP); As At&T (T) Market Value Rose, Drexel Morgan & Company Has Increased Holding

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 27.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 12,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 58,534 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 45,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 23.66M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/03/2018 – AT&T Ridicules U.S. Merger Suit Over 45-Cent Price Increase; 14/05/2018 – Ascend Capital Adds Time Warner, Exits AT&T, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 07/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner quarterly profit rises 15.4 pct; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner Doesn’t Need AT&T Deal to Succeed — Heard on the Street; 05/04/2018 – U.S. says AT&T wants Time Warner deal to save pay-TV ‘cash cow’; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Trial Nears Ends With U.S. Antitrust Chief Sounding Upbeat; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 30/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Synacor, Inc. (SYNC) & Lead Plaint; 13/03/2018 – AT&T `NO BLACK-OUT’ OFFER CAN BE INTRODUCED AT MERGER TRIAL

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 5,052 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 23,013 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, up from 17,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $126.87. About 711,283 shares traded or 6.21% up from the average. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q EPS 65c-EPS 67c; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Net $178.6M; 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES PRESIDENT DOUG LINDE SPEAKS ON CALL; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Boston Properties, Inc. Investors (BXP); 15/03/2018 – Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends; 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard; 25/04/2018 – OWEN THOMAS, BOSTON PROPERTIES CEO, SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Profit Rises, Reaches Deal for Santa Monica Business Park — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices

Drexel Morgan & Company, which manages about $275.57M and $112.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,646 shares to 8,387 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $4.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 70,470 shares to 143,913 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

