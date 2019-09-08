Ing Groep Nv Lowered Its Holding in International Business Machs (IBM) by $6.22 Million; Vident Investment Advisory Lowered Stake in Teledyne Technologies (TDY) as Stock Rose

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 44,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 668,621 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.34M, down from 712,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.52M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate AI with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 04/04/2018 – How IBM’s game show winning supercomputer is solving problems before they occur; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: IBM’s First-Quarter Revenue Below Expectation; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise Al Adoption; 14/03/2018 – Cloudflare and IBM Collaborate to Extend Security and Performance from the Cloud to the Network Edge; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 4,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 57,255 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.57 million, down from 61,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $318.02. About 228,973 shares traded or 26.56% up from the average. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 08/05/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WavePro HD Oscilloscopes Capture Every Detail; 08/05/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WavePro HD Oscilloscopes Capture Every Detail; 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE GETS EXTENSION TO INTL SPACE STATION MISSION CONTRACT; 20/03/2018 – Teledyne to Produce Consumables for Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography; 20/04/2018 – DJ Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDY); 29/03/2018 – Teledyne DALSA will preview its newest multi-line CMOS camera at The Vision Show; 24/05/2018 – Teledyne e2v awarded second phase of €42M contract to provide custom image sensors for ESA PLATO mission; 02/04/2018 – Teledyne Marine Receives Spotlight on New Technology Award; 03/04/2018 – HVD3000A Differential Probes Solidify Teledyne LeCroy’s Power-Electronics Test Leadership; 07/03/2018 At Satellite 2018, Teledyne Paradise Datacom Launches 3 New Products: CubeSat LEO Modem, 200W Ka GaN SSPA, & Touch Screen SSPA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Tru Communications invested 0.21% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 75,747 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Bridgewater Associate LP stated it has 44,244 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. London Company Of Virginia, a Virginia-based fund reported 7,269 shares. 307,311 were accumulated by Cibc Ww Mkts Corp. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,430 shares. Argyle Cap Management has 25,875 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. 15,964 were accumulated by Freestone Cap Lc. Hennessy Advsrs Inc stated it has 102,550 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Old Republic Intl Corp owns 2.17% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 572,000 shares. Cardinal Capital Mgmt accumulated 32,005 shares. Stonebridge Cap stated it has 2.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 2.04% or 53,586 shares. The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has invested 0.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Summit Grp Limited Liability Company owns 11,400 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Dow’s 386-point rally led by gains in shares of Caterpillar, IBM – MarketWatch” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Powerful “Crystal Ball” For Uncovering Great Stocks… – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “IBM Stops Buybacks to Pay for Red Hat – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Expect the IBM Stock Price to Keep Trading Sideways at Best – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.30B for 13.02 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 13,667 shares to 32,530 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 7,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TDY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.02 million shares or 10.10% less from 32.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel invested in 0.03% or 1,328 shares. Rr Lp has 156,495 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc stated it has 8,820 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn, California-based fund reported 690,272 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.05% or 98,314 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 19,255 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Howe And Rusling reported 19 shares stake. Amalgamated National Bank invested in 0.04% or 7,115 shares. State Street invested in 0.02% or 1.14 million shares. The New York-based State Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0.03% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Chicago Equity Prtn Lc accumulated 0.09% or 9,350 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.11% or 29,500 shares. Convergence Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 0.29% or 5,684 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt Com reported 13,626 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Gp reported 0% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

More notable recent Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Genie Nano-CXP Cameras offer Unprecedented Speed and High Resolution – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Teledyne e2v announces new 5 Mpixel, 1/1.8 inch CMOS image sensor for machine vision – GlobeNewswire” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Teledyne Imaging’s latest industrial vision solutions featured at Automate 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s (NYSE:TDY) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Analysts await Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 14.35% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.23 per share. TDY’s profit will be $92.76M for 31.18 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.80 actual EPS reported by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.