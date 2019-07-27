Ing Groep Nv Lowered Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position by $3.29 Million as Valuation Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Aspiriant Boosted Its Stake by $1.21 Million as Stock Rose

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 25.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 8,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,380 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91 million, up from 33,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 93.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 13,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 974 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 14,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $254.39. About 658,058 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 32,284 shares to 115,416 shares, valued at $5.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 8,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,493 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkwood Llc reported 59,591 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt holds 0.34% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 121,685 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management has invested 2.38% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). One Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 27,509 shares. Oppenheimer invested in 246,481 shares. 3,780 were accumulated by Roanoke Asset Management Corp New York. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Inc has invested 0.99% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 29,271 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested in 1.22 million shares or 0.9% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Co reported 1.03% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Court Place Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 17,312 shares stake. Alethea Management Ltd Liability Co owns 1.49% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 14,999 shares. National Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested in 0.05% or 29,890 shares. 6,288 were accumulated by Citizens & Northern. Wharton Business Group Incorporated has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $4.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 25,236 shares to 121,908 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edgewell Pers Care Co by 14,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aureus Asset Mgmt reported 3,985 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi holds 36,156 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru reported 141,434 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.21% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Pitcairn invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 1.25% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.18% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 14,200 shares. Godshalk Welsh Management Inc has 4,235 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. West Oak Limited Com holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,946 shares. Essex Inv Limited Company has 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bbva Compass Bancorp Inc invested in 9,305 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 9,739 were accumulated by Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company. Ins Tx reported 7,091 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel holds 90,321 shares or 2.26% of its portfolio. Verity Verity Ltd, a South Carolina-based fund reported 25,888 shares.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 EPS, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.77 million for 20.65 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.