Ing Groep Nv Lowered Its Aptargroup (ATR) Holding as Share Price Rose; Beaconlight Capital Has Lifted Fuller H B Co (FUL) Stake by $4.25 Million; Stock Value Declined

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 63.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 88,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 227,031 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.04 million, up from 138,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $47.19. About 159,395 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 12.66% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q NET REV. $713.1M, EST. $664.5M; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in HB Fuller; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in HB Fuller; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – PLANS TO DELIVER $465 MLN IN EBITDA THIS YEAR AND $600 MLN IN EBITDA BY 2020 REMAIN ON TRACK; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – CONFIRM FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE $3.10 TO $3.40; 12/04/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 55.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 5,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,243 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 9,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $124.59. About 201,372 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 21.28% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Aptar Food + Beverage and Cheer Pack North America Partner to Launch a Premade No-Spill Spouted Pouch Solution; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR); 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02

More notable recent H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Holistic Look At H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “HB Fuller to Sell Surfactants, Thickeners and Dispersants Business to Tiarco, LLC for $71 Million – PRNewswire” published on June 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “HB Fuller to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on June 26, 2019 – PRNewswire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “H.B. Fuller to Present at the Baird 2018 Global Industrial Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HB Fuller Completes Sale of Surfactants, Thickeners and Dispersants Business – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $638,107 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.1% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). 78,452 are held by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 16,045 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc accumulated 83,205 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Us Bank & Trust De has 0.01% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Pacific Global Inv Mgmt reported 6,950 shares. Moreover, Everence Cap Management Inc has 0.06% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). The Illinois-based Channing Capital Lc has invested 1.6% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 0.04% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Starr accumulated 3,602 shares. Piedmont Advisors Inc has 0.03% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Northern, Illinois-based fund reported 1.17M shares. Focused Wealth holds 0.01% or 481 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL).

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 106,988 shares to 2.58M shares, valued at $34.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Olin Corp (Call) (NYSE:OLN) by 617,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,000 shares, and cut its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ATR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0.02% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). King Luther Cap Mngmt, Texas-based fund reported 3,500 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 367,650 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset holds 6,262 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3,371 shares. The Minnesota-based Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). First Republic Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Amer Gp stated it has 0.05% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md accumulated 0% or 20,910 shares. Qci Asset holds 0.08% or 7,848 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement accumulated 71,652 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsr invested 0.13% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Captrust Advisors has 0% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 123 shares. Aristotle Cap Boston Limited Liability Co accumulated 45,915 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 204 shares.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $4.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 5,243 shares to 25,334 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 200,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK).

Analysts await AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. ATR’s profit will be $71.41 million for 27.56 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by AptarGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.61% EPS growth.

More notable recent AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “AptarGroup (ATR) Reports Acquisitions of Nanopharm Ltd. and Gateway Analytical LLC – StreetInsider.com” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is AptarGroup, Inc.’s (NYSE:ATR) 1.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.