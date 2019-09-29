Ing Groep Nv Lowered By $552,000 Its Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Holding; 2 Analysts Covering Redrow plc (LON:RDW)

Ing Groep Nv decreased Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) stake by 8.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ing Groep Nv sold 6,000 shares as Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI)’s stock rose 2.83%. The Ing Groep Nv holds 63,337 shares with $5.86 million value, down from 69,337 last quarter. Canadian Natl Ry Co now has $64.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $89.42. About 546,083 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS C$5.10-Adj EPS C$5.25; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS

Among 3 analysts covering Redrow PLC (LON:RDW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Redrow PLC has GBX 815 highest and GBX 704 lowest target. GBX 743.33’s average target is 20.28% above currents GBX 618 stock price. Redrow PLC had 18 analyst reports since June 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, September 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, September 25. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, September 27. See Redrow plc (LON:RDW) latest ratings:

27/09/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 673.00 New Target: GBX 711.00 Maintain

25/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 745.00 New Target: GBX 815.00 Unchanged

25/09/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 728.00 New Target: GBX 704.00 Maintain

19/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 745.00 Maintain

10/09/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 690.00 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 745.00 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 600.00 Maintain

05/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 665.00 Maintain

04/09/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 728.00 Initiates Starts

02/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 665.00 Maintain

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 11.30% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $921.31 million for 17.46 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.78% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Rail Safety Week 2019 â€“ A shared responsibility NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CN 100 Celebrations Come to Winnipeg NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CN and Evergreen Extend Intermodal Agreement NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CN and COSCO Shipping Lines Extend Intermodal Partnership – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian Railroads See Bevy Of Opportunity Amid Slowing Demand – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Canadian National Railway has $10500 highest and $9000 lowest target. $99.80’s average target is 11.61% above currents $89.42 stock price. Canadian National Railway had 10 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Stephens. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 30. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse.

Ing Groep Nv increased Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) stake by 8,105 shares to 30,304 valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) stake by 4,335 shares and now owns 6,117 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was raised too.

The stock increased 0.98% or GBX 6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 618. About 689,090 shares traded. Redrow plc (LON:RDW) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 2.18 billion GBP. The firm acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. It has a 6.72 P/E ratio.