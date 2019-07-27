Ing Groep Nv Lifted Regency Ctrs (REG) Stake By $351,281; Public Storage Has 1.25 Sentiment

Ing Groep Nv increased Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) stake by 26.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ing Groep Nv acquired 5,243 shares as Regency Ctrs Corp (REG)’s stock rose 2.09%. The Ing Groep Nv holds 25,334 shares with $1.71M value, up from 20,091 last quarter. Regency Ctrs Corp now has $11.09B valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $66.2. About 544,461 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 15.86% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 26/03/2018 – Regency Centers Announces Amended And Restated $1.25 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS REPORTS AMENDED & RESTATED $1.25B UNSECURED REV; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 08/03/2018 – Chmn Stein Jr Gifts 400 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick in New Jersey; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Operating FFO $152.2 M; 27/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS CORP REG.N : MORGAN STANLEY STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers

Public Storage (PSA) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 258 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 207 cut down and sold their equity positions in Public Storage. The institutional investors in our database now have: 137.35 million shares, down from 144.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Public Storage in top ten stock positions was flat from 12 to 12 for the same number . Sold All: 37 Reduced: 170 Increased: 189 New Position: 69.

Ing Groep Nv decreased Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 3.33M shares to 9.44M valued at $260.41M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 429,020 shares and now owns 2.14M shares. Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Regency Centers (NYSE:REG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Regency Centers had 8 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, February 4 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Citigroup. SunTrust maintained Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Limited Partnership accumulated 820 shares or 0% of the stock. Duff & Phelps Invest Management reported 987,428 shares. Fort LP holds 1,210 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, a Michigan-based fund reported 20,648 shares. Art Ltd Llc accumulated 0.23% or 57,223 shares. Shelton stated it has 275 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0.03% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 75,399 shares. Geode Management Ltd owns 3.03 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Lc reported 0.03% stake. Nomura Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Comml Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.03% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited holds 0.06% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) or 480,803 shares. Serv Automobile Association holds 0.01% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) or 53,857 shares. 204,400 are owned by Adage Prtnrs Limited Liability Co.

Public Storage is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $41.79 billion. It invests in real estate markets of United States and Europe. It has a 27.78 P/E ratio. The firm acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities which offer storage spaces for lease on a month-to-month basis, for personal and business use.

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $2.64 earnings per share, down 0.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.65 per share. PSA’s profit will be $460.74M for 22.67 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.52 actual earnings per share reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

