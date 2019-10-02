Ing Groep Nv Increases Stake in T Mobile Us (TMUS); Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Lifted Stake in B2gold (BTG) as Stock Price Rose

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd increased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 88.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd bought 1.41M shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The institutional investor held 3.00 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.14 million, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.31. About shares traded. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE OF $344.3 MLN, INCREASE OF 135%; 23/03/2018 – B2Gold has filed its Form 40-F; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $344 MILLION VS $146 MILLION LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – B2Gold Responds to News Regarding New Mali Mining Code; 20/03/2018 – on B2Gold Earn-In Agreement; 18/04/2018 – B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results from Fekola North Extension Zone and Resource lnfill Drilling; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD IS WELL ON TARGET TO MEET ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD SAYS DETAILS OF PROPOSED MINING CODE & TIMING NOT KNOWN

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 221.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 73,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 107,152 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.94M, up from 33,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $78.2. About 2.82M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 29/04/2018 – SoftBank’s Sprint Corp agreed to combine with Deutsche Telekom’s T-Mobile to create a U.S. wireless career that will have a market value of more than $80 billion; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to FCC to settle rural call violations probe; 28/04/2018 – T-Mobile Is Said to Move Toward Sprint Merger at $24 Billion (5); 10/04/2018 – Will Meade: #UnusualOptionsActivity predicted this! Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA SAYS ITS PLANNED WIRELESS SERVICE WILL BENEFIT FROM SPRINT’S ROAMING AGREEMENT WITH T-MOBILE, IRRESPECTIVE OF DEAL OUTCOME – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO BRAXTON CARTER SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 11/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Could Depend on Trump Staying Out of It; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 16/04/2018 – FCC: FCC Reaches $40 Million Settlement with T-Mobile on Rural Calling – News Release – Apr 16, 2018; 29/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Expected to Announce Merger as Soon as Sunday

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd, which manages about $129.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 50,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $20.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Seatown Holdings Pte Ltd owns 80,788 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. 91,897 were accumulated by Fifth Third Comml Bank. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 26 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 3.92 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement reported 0.08% stake. Fdx Advisors reported 17,110 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Fjarde Ap holds 0.07% or 77,367 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 249,802 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 0.16% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). The California-based Intersect Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested in 6,600 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md invested 0.05% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc, Japan-based fund reported 13,049 shares. 39,698 were accumulated by Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $5.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 352,840 shares to 766,913 shares, valued at $106.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edgewell Pers Care Co by 14,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,297 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).