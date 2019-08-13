Ing Groep Nv Increases Position in Keysight Technologies (KEYS); Confluence Wealth Management Trimmed Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding by $568,958; Stock Price Rose

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 45.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 3,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4,275 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, down from 7,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $164.69. About 1.44M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 28.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 6,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 27,963 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 21,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $86.26. About 689,373 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.48 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 15,909 shares to 76,302 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 27,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $4.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 11,799 shares to 549 shares, valued at $958,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 33,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,408 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

