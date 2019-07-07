Ing Groep Nv Increases Holding in Nasdaq (NDAQ); As Unum Group (UNM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Upped Holding

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 136.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 3,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,756 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $591,000, up from 2,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $101.05. About 768,721 shares traded or 20.76% up from the average. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 0.40% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 26/04/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT BNTCW.O HALT REGULATORY CONCERN; 25/04/2018 – NASDAQ: SYSTEMS ARE OPERATING NORMALLY; 15/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 0.94 Point (0.01%); 19/04/2018 – Liberty Tax: Nasdaq Notifies Co. of Compliance With Listing Requirements Relating to Audit Committee Composition; 30/05/2018 – NimbeLink Announces Next From The Workshop Event For Seattle; 16/04/2018 – Advantis Corp. Increased Revenue Over Eight Fold in 2017, Expects Revenue to Rise; 02/04/2018 – Tautachrome (OTCQB: TTCM) Announces Official Issuance of its Touch-to-Comm Patent, its second KlickZie trusted imagery technology patent to issue; 25/05/2018 – Eidos Therapeutics Applies for Nasdaq Listing Under Symbol EIDX; 23/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 24.87 Points (0.35%); 19/04/2018 – ARGOS SEEKS TO TRANSFER TO OTCQB VENTURE FROM NASDAQ

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 14,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 368,617 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47 million, up from 354,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.6. About 1.35 million shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 8.05% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 01/05/2018 – UNUM SEES FY OPER EPS +17% TO +23%; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Unum Group and Its Core U.S. Subsidiaries; 21/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL JUNIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2058 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Unum Group: Proceeds of Offering to Be Used to Repay, Redeem $200M of Notes; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group Raises Quarterly Dividend to 26c From 23c; 22/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Unum Group’s Junior Subordinated Notes; 10/03/2018 – #3 Unum plays its first glimpse of human data in an $86M IPO, revealing two deaths and an FDA hold; 15/05/2018 – Colonial Life launches Spanish-language consumer website; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q EPS $1.23

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold UNM shares while 141 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 187.49 million shares or 1.97% less from 191.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al invested 0% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Moreover, North Star Inv Management Corporation has 0.01% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 2,090 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co reported 0.02% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Legal General Group Public Ltd Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.05% or 16,433 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 12,548 shares. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.01% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). 2.25M are held by Nuance Invs Ltd. First Mercantile Communication holds 0.01% or 1,350 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Invests Lc accumulated 8,955 shares. Us Bankshares De has invested 0.01% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 99,938 shares. Mariner Ltd accumulated 0.07% or 151,813 shares. Dupont Capital Corporation has invested 0.03% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,720 shares to 594,337 shares, valued at $94.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,056 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk by 28,465 shares to 70,879 shares, valued at $83.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,261 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $993,517 activity.