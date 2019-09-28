Ing Groep Nv Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Decreased as Stock Declined; Wespac Advisors Cut Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $3.36 Million

Wespac Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 85.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc sold 1,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 312 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $591,000, down from 2,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73 million shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – In Age of E-Commerce, John Lewis Aims to Be the Anti-Amazon; 13/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon handicapped as they follow China playbook; 27/03/2018 – Amazon’s French Delivery Deal Has Ripples All the Way to Brazil; 10/05/2018 – Ari Levy: SCOOP: Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care…; 20/03/2018 – AMZN: Worldwide exports on Amazon grew by nearly 30% #shoptalk18 – ! $AMZN; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s CEO George Kurtz said there is a very real possibility that a company such as Amazon or Google could ultimately buy its cloud-delivered endpoint security capability,; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 19/03/2018 – Airbus Is Said to Weigh New A330 Cargo Model, Spurred by Amazon; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 350 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 08/04/2018 – Summers Compares Trump’s Amazon Attack to Italy Under Mussolini

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 31.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 352,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 766,913 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.82M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 5.64 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy and Hold Forever – Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “USPTO to review validity of Imbruvica patent – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Best Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CHS, other Tennessee hospitals file lawsuit against opioid companies – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings has 8,000 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Paragon Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 3.73% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 59,561 shares. Blackhill holds 3.74% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 167,076 shares. 2,892 are held by Texas Fincl Bank Tx. Whittier Trust, a California-based fund reported 372,832 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Co holds 1.68% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 39,529 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 53,511 shares. Moreover, Kopp Invest Limited Liability Com has 0.59% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Interstate National Bank & Trust owns 12,545 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Keating Investment Counselors accumulated 45,494 shares. 96,719 are held by Chilton Capital Ltd Liability. Sfmg Ltd Liability Corp owns 8,685 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Family Management owns 31,336 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.94% or 920,917 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,657 shares stake.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $5.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9,476 shares to 12,553 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sba Communications Corp New by 3,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.08 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FTC probing Amazon over marketplace – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Chart Pro On Microsoft: ‘Watch Out’ If Stock Hits $155 – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon target trimmed on near-term profitability – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49M and $134.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,257 shares to 5,275 shares, valued at $707,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IGV) by 2,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Global X Fds (MLPA).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 93.77 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.