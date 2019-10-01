Ing Groep Nv Holding In Grainger W W (GWW) Was Has Increased; As Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Price Declined, Wellington Management Group Llp Has Raised Holding

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 374.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 6,717 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 million, up from 1,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $300.39. About 21,976 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 47,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 3.33M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $286.52M, up from 3.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $72.82. About 6,832 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold GWW shares while 201 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 38.56 million shares or 10.60% less from 43.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgewater Associates LP invested 0.13% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Moreover, Thomas White Intl Limited has 0.06% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Cypress Capital invested in 0.05% or 929 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Management Inc owns 850 shares. Johnson Group Inc Incorporated invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Toth Fin Advisory Corporation has invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Btim invested in 121,009 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Moreover, Dupont Mngmt Corp has 0.06% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 196,886 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors reported 3,926 shares stake. Davy Asset reported 875 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank invested 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Vident Invest Advisory owns 4,174 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 7,761 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd reported 0.07% stake.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $5.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 35,581 shares to 59,361 shares, valued at $10.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 15,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,967 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $451.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM) by 24,537 shares to 118,663 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferrari N V by 392,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Gibraltar Inds Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK).