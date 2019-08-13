Ing Groep Nv Has Upped Position in Raytheon Co (RTN); Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Holder Westover Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Declined

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.98% or $5.79 during the last trading session, reaching $151.17. About 214,838 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR)

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 27.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 8,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 42,037 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.65 million, up from 33,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $183.72. About 1.11M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Regions Fincl has 0% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 285 shares. 7,366 were reported by Hightower Advsrs Lc. Kornitzer Ks holds 88,195 shares. Citadel Advsrs Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 25,379 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Pictet Asset Management Ltd invested in 20,446 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Westwood Holding Gp Incorporated has 145,534 shares. Summit Creek Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.65% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Co reported 0.03% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Foundry Partners Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.07% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Mufg Americas Holding Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Pennsylvania Commerce holds 0.03% or 7,753 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership reported 382,349 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0% or 9,831 shares in its portfolio.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16,995 shares to 53,105 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 26,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning Inc owns 6,081 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Barbara Oil Company, Illinois-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd holds 58 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt holds 0.1% or 37,154 shares in its portfolio. Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated has 1,650 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Washington Tru Comml Bank owns 33,259 shares. Sun Life Fin Inc stated it has 479 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Van Eck Associates Corp, New York-based fund reported 22,294 shares. Btr Capital Mngmt owns 37,379 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 6,771 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt, Texas-based fund reported 30,557 shares. Westwood Group stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Woodstock holds 25,808 shares. Tdam Usa Inc holds 0.34% or 26,325 shares. Prudential Plc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).