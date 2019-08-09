Ing Groep Nv Has Upped Its Symantec (SYMC) Holding by $1.67 Million as Stock Price Declined; Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Share Value Rose While Dillon & Associates Has Boosted Position

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 51.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 75,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 222,296 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, up from 146,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.99. About 27.81M shares traded or 190.83% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SAYS INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says Board Audit Panel Commences Internal Investigation From Concerns by Former Employee; 11/05/2018 – S&P Will Monitor Symantec Investigate Developments and Could Eventually Revise Rating or Outlook; 17/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Trades Session High Amid Chatter; 11/05/2018 – Symantec Mystery Investigation Has Market Imagining the Worst; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec Corp. (SYMC); 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O – ENTERPRISE BUSINESS SHOULD HAVE TOP LINE REVENUE GROWTH OF HIGH SINGLE TO LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT IN FY 2020-CFO, CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – WILL HOST CONF CALL TO ALSO PROVIDE FURTHER DETAIL ON CO’S FINANCIAL RESULTS & OUTLOOK; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS COMMENCED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AT THIS TIME, DOES NOT ANTICIPATE A MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON ITS HISTORICAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FROM INTERNAL INVESTIGATION

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 5,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 50,052 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16 million, up from 45,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $153.12. About 241,465 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L. had sold 18,321 shares worth $422,327.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $4.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 280,510 shares to 14,880 shares, valued at $553,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,156 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

