Ing Groep Nv Has Upped Anthem (ANTM) Holding by $2.35 Million; Greenwich Wealth Management Has Lifted Centene Dek (CNC) Stake

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 8,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,279 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.99 million, up from 30,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $298.98. About 330,148 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500.

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $53.59. About 1.72 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 214,143 shares to 85,397 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,657 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 80,538 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd reported 28,391 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) holds 0.01% or 14,600 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 633,987 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Toth Advisory reported 480 shares stake. Sei Investments reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 290 are owned by Shine Inv Advisory Serv Inc. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 241,003 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Whittier Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership owns 10,000 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors Ltd has 16,433 shares. Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.04% or 94,182 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement holds 212,226 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Aqr Cap Lc has 0.31% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 5.48M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).