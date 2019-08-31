Ing Groep Nv Has Trimmed Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Position as Shares Declined; Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Holder Selz Capital Has Decreased Its Stake as Valuation Rose

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 25.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 29,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The institutional investor held 87,932 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 117,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $403.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.92. About 208,726 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primar; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 62.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 296,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 174,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, down from 470,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.06. About 4.58 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 14/05/2018 – Statement of MGM Resorts International on the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn PASPA in Murphy v NCAA; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS TO GET ABOUT $162M; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International and MGM Growth Properties LLC Announce Transactions to Acquire Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New York; 18/04/2018 – MassLive.com: MGM Boston Harbor? URL purchased amid talks of MGM-Wynn Boston Harbor potential deal; 06/04/2018 – WYNN HASN’T HELD ANY TALKS WITH MGM OR ADVISORS ON SALE; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS, MGM GROWTH TO BUY EMPIRE CITY CASINO FOR $850M; 29/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: MGM Rtgs Unaffected By Empire City Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – CityCenter Holdings Is a Venture Between MGM Resorts and Infinity World Development Corp; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-MGM Resorts has expressed recent interest in buying Wynn Resorts – NY Post

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $523.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 232,906 shares to 235,000 shares, valued at $27.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cla.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $166.80M for 21.92 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.13% EPS growth.

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Be Disappointed With Their 30% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MGM Resorts Reaffirms Commitment To Pursuing Integrated Resort In Osaka, Japan – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “MGM Springfield bullish despite falling short of projected revenue – Boston Business Journal” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MGM Resorts International Honored With National Council On Problem Gambling’s Public Awareness Award – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “MGM Resorts and Las Vegas Sands Lay Out Japan Plans – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $151.10 million activity. $30,075 worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK. On Wednesday, May 8 the insider SALEM PAUL J bought $20.32 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa invested in 11,588 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins, New York-based fund reported 48,463 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 816,990 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 0% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 104,043 shares in its portfolio. 6,600 were reported by Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny. 7,027 are owned by Nuwave Invest Ltd Liability Corporation. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.07% stake. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 2.18 million shares stake. Jennison Associates Ltd stated it has 904,901 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 324,616 shares. Consolidated Invest Group Ltd Llc invested 2.12% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Bank Of America De holds 1.79 million shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Llc holds 16,617 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bronson Point Management Llc invested in 375,000 shares.