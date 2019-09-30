Ing Groep Nv Has Trimmed Baidu (BIDU) Position as Valuation Declined; Capstone Financial Advisors Position in Cme Group (CME) Has Trimmed by $388,000 as Shares Rose

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 24,657 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79M, down from 26,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $212.23. About 448,827 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 03/04/2018 – CME’s Black Sea wheat futures contract stirs interest of traders and hedge funds; 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 16/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: FALL OVER 1 PCT ON SELL STOPS, MORE LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SAYS CASH PAID FOR INTEREST AND GUARANTEE FEES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE AROUND US$ 35 MILLION; 15/03/2018 – CME CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR MICHAEL SPENCER’S NEX GROUP – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 06/04/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 69 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.00-2.25 PCT BY DECEMBER VS 77 PCT LATE THURSDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 12/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, hog futures close higher; 05/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PCT ON HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER TOPPING 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP CONFIRMS NON-BINDING OFFER FROM CME AT £10/SHR; 18/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT ON FUND BUYING, HIGHER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 35.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 16,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 30,481 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58 million, down from 46,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $103.12. About 1.31 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – QTRLY TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COST WAS RMB 2.3 BLN ($360 MLN), REPRESENTING A 3% INCREASE YEAR OVER YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future Al Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 29/03/2018 – IQIYI INC ADS DEBUT AT $18.20 ON THE NASDAQ VS IPO PRICE OF $18/ADS; 18/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Baidu’s Proposed Senior Notes, Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – PURSUANT TO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS, BAIDU WILL DIVEST A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN GLOBAL DU BUSINESS; 21/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSE FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING IN BEIJING: DAILY; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS COMPLETED SPINOFF OF FINANCE BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – PUBLIC OFFERING CONSISTS OF US$1 BLN OF 3.875% NOTES DUE 2023 AND US$500 MLN OF 4.375% NOTES DUE 2028; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – HAIFENG WANG HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF BAIDU’S Al GROUP; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s Star Hire Steps Down as President After Just 14 Months

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $5.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 32,097 shares to 42,147 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Momo and iQIYI Had Very Different Fates in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Solid Product Portfolio Aid Baidu’s (BIDU) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Share Price Is Down 51% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Baidu Launches Public Robotaxi Trial Operation Nasdaq:BIDU – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.77M for 21.66 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CME Group Inc. (CME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 27, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to CME Group (CME) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: CME Group vs. Nasdaq – The Motley Fool” published on January 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Germany Teeters On Brink Of Recession – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28M for 32.35 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.