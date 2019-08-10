Ing Groep Nv Has Lowered Its Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Position as Stock Price Declined; Baupost Group Upped Its Holding in Mckesson (MCK) as Market Valuation Rose

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 89.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 60,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 7,150 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220,000, down from 67,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $27.62. About 3.97 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SAYS ENABLE UNDERVALUED; WON’T SELL TO BUY VECTREN; 15/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy sets 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT – ANTICIPATES ACHIEVING HIGH END OF ITS $1.50 – $1.60 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH VECTREN MERGER; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren See Merger Closing by 1Q of 2019; 15/03/2018 – Center Point Clinical Services Names Gerald E. Finken New CEO; 12/03/2018 – 2018 Smart Grid Customer Education Symposium to Take Place at CenterPoint Energy in Houston; 24/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Vectren Corporation Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint to Buy U.S. Midwest Utility Vectren for $72 a Share

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 63.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 1.10 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The hedge fund held 2.82 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329.53 million, up from 1.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $140.19. About 1.45 million shares traded or 1.21% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2019 Adj EPS $13-Adj EPS $13.80; 16/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence from McKesson Supports First-Ever FDA Approval for Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Drug; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include New Offerings to Strengthen, Expand Role of Retail Pharmacy in Patient Care Delivery; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Cuts McKesson; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY Adj EPS $13.00-Adj EPS $13.80

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,575 were accumulated by Argyle Cap Mngmt. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Hightower Advsr Llc holds 0.03% or 39,253 shares in its portfolio. Meyer Handelman has 170,417 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.04% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Ballentine Partners Limited Liability Company has 2,938 shares. Quantum Capital stated it has 2,882 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.06% stake. Prudential Public Ltd Com accumulated 1.15M shares. Etrade Limited Com invested in 5,988 shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Security National has 0.02% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Pictet Asset Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 96,095 shares. Charter Trust owns 5,881 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 17,640 shares to 312,421 shares, valued at $77.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).

