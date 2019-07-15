Ing Groep Nv Has Lowered Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake by $3.29 Million; Alethea Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Pepsico (PEP) as Market Valuation Rose

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 93.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 13,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 974 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 14,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $253.01. About 314,380 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 59.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $368,000, down from 7,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 1.73 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00M and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ra Med Sys Inc by 118,523 shares to 206,980 shares, valued at $704,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Kura Oncology Inc.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora holds 0.19% or 4,387 shares. Comerica Bankshares holds 0.46% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 464,557 shares. The California-based Covington Cap Management has invested 1.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Family Firm reported 0.15% stake. Wallington Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 2.09% or 65,331 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited invested 0.18% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Checchi Advisers Lc holds 0.18% or 12,575 shares in its portfolio. Highland Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 137,356 shares. Profit Investment Limited Liability Com reported 0.89% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability stated it has 0.24% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 52,495 are held by Perella Weinberg Cap Ltd Partnership. Becker Mgmt has 0.04% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 9,477 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership stated it has 1.34% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon owns 19.51 million shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. 20,112 were reported by Patten Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Select Equity Group Lp owns 101,061 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd has 3,746 shares. Holderness Invests Communications holds 1,421 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 17.84 million were reported by Fmr Llc. A D Beadell Counsel holds 2.63% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 11,865 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,970 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Beaumont Financial Lc stated it has 2,734 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.33% or 31,248 shares in its portfolio. 1,234 were reported by Smith Moore &. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,072 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White Incorporated has invested 0.23% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Reilly Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Daiwa Grp Incorporated invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

