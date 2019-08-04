Ing Groep Nv Has Lowered Its Altria Group (MO) Position by $12.39 Million; Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Boosted Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding by $222.00 Million; Stock Value Rose

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 28.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 4.63M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 21.03 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 billion, up from 16.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 20.16 million shares traded or 5.81% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Sen Banking Cmte: Brown Statement On CFPB And OCC’s $500 Million Fines Against Wells Fargo For Auto Insurance And Mortgage; 09/04/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Said to Be Fined $1 Billion Over Consumer Missteps; 17/05/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP SAIC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Startup Accelerator Adds Two Early Stage Companies to Portfolio; 23/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO RATE STRATEGIST MIKE SCHUMACHER ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WELLS FARGO IS NOT INFERIOR FROM INVESTOR, MORAL STANDPOINT TO ITS RIVALS, GOING FORWARD; 08/05/2018 – Adient at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Wells Fargo thinks that talk of regulating tech firms is overblown

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 90.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 217,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 21,999 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, down from 239,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 7.07M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office has 13,296 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Court Place Ltd Com invested in 20,267 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Appleton Prtn Ma invested in 0.23% or 35,814 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 11,857 shares. Holt Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation Dba Holt Prtn LP reported 36,334 shares stake. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 2.90 million shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 4.03M shares. Williams Jones & Limited Liability reported 0.07% stake. Moreover, Umb National Bank N A Mo has 0.16% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 106,420 shares. 4,191 are owned by Trillium Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Pggm Investments has 0.03% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Majedie Asset holds 304,868 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0.35% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Salem Counselors stated it has 0.45% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Convergence Inv Ptnrs Limited Co invested in 0.72% or 68,572 shares.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52B and $18.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 3.12M shares to 6.21M shares, valued at $893.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 174,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

