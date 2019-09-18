Ing Groep Nv Has Lifted Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Stake By $1.13 Million; Esco Technologies (ESE)’s Sentiment Is 1.45

Esco Technologies Inc (ESE) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.08, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 81 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 56 sold and reduced their positions in Esco Technologies Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 24.04 million shares, up from 23.65 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Esco Technologies Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 46 Increased: 57 New Position: 24.

Ing Groep Nv increased Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) stake by 231.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ing Groep Nv acquired 8,655 shares as Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS)’s stock rose 20.93%. The Ing Groep Nv holds 12,396 shares with $1.62M value, up from 3,741 last quarter. Universal Hlth Svcs Inc now has $13.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $152.25. About 224,941 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc holds 2.43% of its portfolio in ESCO Technologies Inc. for 1.18 million shares. Pier Capital Llc owns 93,196 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc has 0.84% invested in the company for 1.08 million shares. The Colorado-based Ghp Investment Advisors Inc. has invested 0.75% in the stock. Gam Holding Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 200,000 shares.

ESCO Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.08 billion. The companyÂ’s Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric signature reduction solutions. It has a 24.75 P/E ratio. The Company’s RF Shielding and Test segment creates and makes RF test facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, secure communication facilities, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and components, such as RF absorptive materials, RF filters, active compensation systems, antennas, antenna masts, turntables, electric and magnetic probes, RF test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests.

The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $80.2. About 22,819 shares traded. ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) has risen 36.98% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ESE News: 19/04/2018 – Weir Group to Buy ESCO for $1.05 Bln, Placing Planned to Raise Funds; 19/04/2018 – DJ ESCO Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESE); 08/05/2018 – ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC ESE.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.55 TO $3.65; 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.75; 30/04/2018 – Weir’s Esco Deal May Unlock Secret to Longer-Lasting Frack Pump; 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies 2Q EPS 38c; 08/05/2018 – ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC ESE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 73c; 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies Sees 2018 EPS $3.55-EPS $3.65; 14/03/2018 – ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC – MANTA TO OPERATE AS PRODUCT LINE OF DOBLE ENGINEERING AS PART OF ESCO’S UTILITIES SOLUTIONS GROUP OPERATING SEGMENT

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Universal Health Services has $14600 highest and $130 lowest target. $138’s average target is -9.36% below currents $152.25 stock price. Universal Health Services had 3 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold UHS shares while 130 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 73.98 million shares or 1.39% less from 75.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Valley Advisers Incorporated has invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). First Personal Fincl Svcs invested in 0% or 5 shares. Mackenzie Fincl reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Communications Ma stated it has 731,002 shares. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 27,949 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Sector Gamma As holds 1.36% or 64,742 shares in its portfolio. 386,931 were reported by Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc. Colony Group Ltd stated it has 3,424 shares. Rothschild Il holds 0.15% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Banking holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 54,729 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 784 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.04% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Fjarde Ap reported 31,535 shares. Barclays Plc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).