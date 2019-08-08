Ing Groep Nv Has Lifted Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding by $9.83 Million; Market Value Declined; Boeing Company (BA) Shareholder American National Insurance Company Cut Holding as Valuation Declined

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 358.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 111,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 142,949 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.64 million, up from 31,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $82.37. About 1.13 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 55.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 70,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 57,315 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.86M, down from 127,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $334.36. About 1.63M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES LANDED $5B IN ORDERS IN 1Q 2018; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS AWARE OF INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWESTAIR FLIGHT 1380; 23/03/2018 – DECISION LEAVES BOEING IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS FOR NEW 787 DEAL; 14/03/2018 – Dow falls 150 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 01/05/2018 – Boeing swoops on aircraft services group KLX; 15/03/2018 – IAG – TRANSACTION ALSO INCLUDES UNDERLYING COLLATERAL POOL OF ONE BOEING 787-8 AIRCRAFT, ONE NEW BOEING 787-8 AND SEVEN NEW AIRBUS A320 NEO AIRCRAFT; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES STRONG DEMAND FOR NEW PASSENGER, CARGO AIRCRAFT; 08/03/2018 – Embraer Earnings Shrink as Boeing’s Takeover Talks Drag On; 20/03/2018 – BOEING: BOEING, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZE ORDER FIVE 737 MAX; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $4.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 133,287 shares to 6,996 shares, valued at $727,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tapestry Inc by 98,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,056 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris: The Fed Benefit – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris: Shares Remain Under Pressure – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Will Philip Morris Bounce? – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2018. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris: Failure To Launch – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CoreCivic Announces 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Prtn reported 18,710 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. State Street has invested 0.41% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Illinois-based Oakbrook Invs Limited Com has invested 0.36% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Vanguard Gp stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Payden Rygel holds 2.09% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 323,800 shares. Bollard Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0.28% or 83,206 shares. The United Kingdom-based Fundsmith Llp has invested 6.69% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 894 were reported by Paragon Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Acg Wealth holds 0.12% or 9,919 shares. Bangor Bank & Trust has invested 0.17% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Nordea Inv Mngmt reported 0.15% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Gradient Investments Ltd holds 1,702 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Intact Invest reported 113,000 shares. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Limited reported 7,315 shares. First Merchants Corp reported 4,500 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $9.92 million activity. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of stock. Shares for $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712.

American National Insurance Company, which manages about $1.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 11,015 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.68 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing: Don’t Get Caught Up – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Boeing Bags Massive U.S. Navy Drone Contract – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “COMAC pushes back C919 certification target – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 774 were accumulated by Halbert Hargrove Russell. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 27,700 shares. Harvey Investment Lc has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cohen Lawrence B holds 0.39% or 1,451 shares in its portfolio. 74,953 are held by Bridges Invest Mngmt Inc. Castleark Management Ltd Co, Illinois-based fund reported 84,027 shares. Gladius Limited Partnership invested in 11,486 shares or 0% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited holds 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 10,937 shares. Da Davidson holds 88,679 shares. Fincl Counselors holds 0.47% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 28,961 shares. Minneapolis Group Incorporated Lc accumulated 33,810 shares. Axa has invested 0.5% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boys Arnold And Co, North Carolina-based fund reported 11,618 shares. Synovus Fin owns 40,001 shares. Kings Point Mgmt has 2.28% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 30,047 shares.