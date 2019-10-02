Ing Groep Nv Has Lifted Its Whirlpool (WHR) Holding; Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Shorts Up By 11.47%

Ing Groep Nv increased Whirlpool Corp (WHR) stake by 104.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ing Groep Nv acquired 6,997 shares as Whirlpool Corp (WHR)’s stock rose 4.09%. The Ing Groep Nv holds 13,689 shares with $1.95 million value, up from 6,692 last quarter. Whirlpool Corp now has $9.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $153.33. About 383,080 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA SETS FINAL DIVIDEND AT 4 RUPEES/SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Sale Of Embraco Compressor Business And A Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sets Dutch Auction Price Range of $150-$170 A Share; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 24/04/2018 – Nidec accelerates M&A with $1bn purchase of Whirlpool unit; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Final Results Of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY 2019, SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND OTHER CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool is Presenting #SensingYourWorld Campaign at Fuorisalone; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) had an increase of 11.47% in short interest. CIB’s SI was 1.04 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 11.47% from 928,800 shares previously. With 286,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)’s short sellers to cover CIB’s short positions. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.53. About 117,937 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S

Ing Groep Nv decreased Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) stake by 19,400 shares to 511,600 valued at $22.73M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 144,033 shares and now owns 247,037 shares. Nutrien Ltd was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Whirlpool Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:WHR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Whirlpool Corporation Common Stock has $17800 highest and $15000 lowest target. $162.50’s average target is 5.98% above currents $153.33 stock price. Whirlpool Corporation Common Stock had 7 analyst reports since May 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, June 6. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 17 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Longbow. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, September 26 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 51 investors sold WHR shares while 155 reduced holdings.

Bancolombia S.A. provides various banking services and products to individual, corporate, and government clients throughout Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company has market cap of $11.58 billion. The firm operates through nine divisions: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other. It currently has negative earnings. It offers checking and savings accounts, fixed term deposits, and investment products; trade financing, loans funded by domestic development banks, working capital loans, credit cards, personal and vehicle loans, payroll loans, overdrafts, and financing for industrial projects; mortgage banking and factoring services; and financial and operating leasing services.