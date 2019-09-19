Ing Groep Nv Has Lifted By $8.23 Million Its Electronic Arts (EA) Holding; Tristate Capital Holdings (TSC) SI Decreased By 2.79%

Ing Groep Nv increased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 1507.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ing Groep Nv acquired 81,459 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Ing Groep Nv holds 86,862 shares with $8.80 million value, up from 5,403 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $29.21B valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $99.27. About 199,441 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) had a decrease of 2.79% in short interest. TSC’s SI was 1.67M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.79% from 1.72 million shares previously. With 97,700 avg volume, 17 days are for Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC)’s short sellers to cover TSC’s short positions. The SI to Tristate Capital Holdings Inc’s float is 6.93%. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.89. About 3,601 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 27.71% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 13/03/2018 TriState Cap Commences Perpetual Preferred Stk Offering; 23/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Tristate Holdings Ltd. On Other; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q Rev $37.3M; 20/04/2018 – TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC TSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 24/05/2018 – TriState Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q EPS 36c; 04/05/2018 – TriState Cap Closes Acquisition of About $1.06B of Columbia Partners Assets; 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tristate Holdings Ltd; 22/05/2018 – TriState Cap Announces Public Offering of Common Stk by Selling Hldrs; 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Mgmt reported 29,467 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, Louisiana-based fund reported 14,900 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 96,061 shares. Motco reported 139 shares. Gam Ag has 0.06% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Aperio Grp Ltd Llc owns 155,137 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Strategic Global Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 45,423 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 751,279 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Howe & Rusling Inc owns 5,824 shares. Shapiro Management Limited Liability Company reported 4,000 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Oconnor Llc has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Wells Fargo & Company Mn accumulated 1.75M shares. Nuveen Asset reported 3.70M shares. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd reported 2.10M shares. Ci Invs Inc invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Among 10 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Electronic Arts has $12000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $108.30’s average target is 9.10% above currents $99.27 stock price. Electronic Arts had 17 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. UBS maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, May 9 with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Hold” rating and $101 target in Monday, March 25 report. Bank of America maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Neutral” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11500 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Buckingham Research given on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 3 by M Partners.

Ing Groep Nv decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) stake by 35,581 shares to 59,361 valued at $10.97 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (EEM) stake by 13,000 shares and now owns 516,105 shares. Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) was reduced too.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.97 million activity. $22,934 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) was bought by RIDDLE TIMOTHY J on Tuesday, August 6. On Tuesday, August 27 GETZ JAMES F bought $485,213 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) or 25,000 shares. 20,000 shares were bought by Casey Helen Hanna, worth $500,000 on Tuesday, May 21. 1,000 shares valued at $19,450 were bought by Demas David J on Wednesday, August 21. Shares for $98,850 were bought by Dolan James J.. Seidel Richard B. bought $50,000 worth of stock. The insider Bonvenuto David L bought $95,175.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 11 investors sold TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.66 million shares or 0.77% less from 20.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Plc holds 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) or 15,900 shares. State Street invested in 0% or 615,925 shares. Fairview Invest Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 10,000 shares. Raymond James Associate owns 0% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) for 15,693 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) or 62,669 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 1,282 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na has invested 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated invested in 0% or 10,800 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.82% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Pnc Financial Svcs Gru reported 9,500 shares. Swiss Comml Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Hood River Ltd Llc holds 543,692 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Geode Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 317,080 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 22,324 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability accumulated 44,654 shares or 0.01% of the stock.