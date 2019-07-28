Ing Groep Nv Has Lifted By $7.80 Million Its Intuit (INTU) Holding; Roadrunner Transportation Systems Has 1.71 Sentiment

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (RRTS) investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.45, from 0.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 24 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 14 sold and decreased their positions in Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 29.56 million shares, up from 5.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 8 Increased: 14 New Position: 10.

Ing Groep Nv increased Intuit (INTU) stake by 63.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ing Groep Nv acquired 29,868 shares as Intuit (INTU)’s stock rose 6.37%. The Ing Groep Nv holds 76,878 shares with $20.10 million value, up from 47,010 last quarter. Intuit now has $73.57B valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $283.77. About 788,656 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B

Amica Mutual Insurance Co holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. for 13.67 million shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust owns 1.92 million shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Annex Advisory Services Llc has 0% invested in the company for 50,896 shares. The New York-based Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in the stock. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 87,536 shares.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. provides asset-light transportation and logistics services. The company has market cap of $392.22 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Truckload Logistics , Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Global Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s TL segment arranges pickup, delivery, freight consolidation, and inventory management of TL freight through its network of 48 TL service centers, 4 freight consolidation and inventory management centers, 23 firm dispatch offices, and approximately 100 independent brokerage agents in the United States and Canada.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 14 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $581,153 activity.

