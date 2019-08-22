Ing Groep Nv Has Lifted Applied Matls (AMAT) Stake; Carret Asset Management Has Boosted Its Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stake

Carret Asset Management Llc increased Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) stake by 24.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carret Asset Management Llc acquired 6,100 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)’s stock rose 6.75%. The Carret Asset Management Llc holds 31,030 shares with $1.60M value, up from 24,930 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc now has $37.58B valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $57.79. About 1.20 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Tax Rate About 23%; 30/05/2018 – DAL: WORKING WITH GDS COS TO IMPROVE MERCHANDISING CAPABILITIES; 23/05/2018 – China Yangtze River Delta air quality worsens Jan-Apr -ministry; 12/04/2018 – DELTA 1Q ADJ. EPS 74C, EST. 73C; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO CONFIDENT CO. COULD WITHSTAND AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Announces March Quarter Profit; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES SAYS WAS NOTIFIED BY 24 7.Al, WHICH PROVIDES ONLINE CHAT SERVICES FOR DELTA, THAT 24 7.Al HAD BEEN INVOLVED IN A CYBER INCIDENT; 03/04/2018 – Delta Reports Operating Performance for March 2018

Ing Groep Nv increased Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) stake by 3810.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ing Groep Nv acquired 294,011 shares as Applied Matls Inc (AMAT)’s stock rose 13.81%. The Ing Groep Nv holds 301,726 shares with $11.97M value, up from 7,715 last quarter. Applied Matls Inc now has $43.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $46.8. About 1.26 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 11,702 shares to 236,771 valued at $12.78M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nestle Sa (NSRGY) stake by 7,604 shares and now owns 38,549 shares. Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 161,344 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Synovus Fincl invested in 0.02% or 28,249 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Old National Commercial Bank In reported 16,944 shares. 42,037 were accumulated by Euclidean Techs Mngmt Lc. Todd Asset Management Ltd Com has 443,895 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Franklin Resource holds 0.01% or 187,456 shares in its portfolio. Smart Portfolios Lc reported 231 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Assetmark has 1,828 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 1.44 million shares. 4.79 million are held by Ameriprise. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com reported 0.19% stake. Livingston Gp Asset Management Company (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 28,362 shares stake. Chase Counsel Corporation holds 4,569 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines has $85 highest and $6100 lowest target. $70.50’s average target is 21.99% above currents $57.79 stock price. Delta Air Lines had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Citigroup. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy”.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought $265.23 million.

Among 4 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Applied Materials has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $49.60’s average target is 5.98% above currents $46.8 stock price. Applied Materials had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. On Monday, August 19 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) rating on Friday, August 16. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $5400 target.

